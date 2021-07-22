On Friday a crash claimed the lives of a Batesville woman and a minor in rural White County.
Ashley Modlin, 33, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet north of U.S. Highway 167 near Prince Cemetery Road, when the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2014 GMC Acadia driven by a minor, who was injured in the crash. Another minor who was a passenger in the Acadia also was injured.
Modlin and a minor who was a passenger in the Chevrolet died as a result of the crash, which happened at 5:40 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.
A one-vehicle crash in West Memphis claimed the life of a Hughes man on July 12.
Curtis Todd Jones, 42, died as a result of the crash that occurred at 9:47 p.m. at U.S. Highway 70 and Broadway.
According to Arkansas State Police, Jones was driving a 2003 Suzuki MC east on U.S. Highway 70 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a cable barrier and wooden posts.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
