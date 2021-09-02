A motorcycle crash Tuesday morning claimed the life of James Roy Ballard, 51, of Judsonia.
According to Arkansas State Police, Ballard was operating a 2014 Harley-Davidson southbound on Arkansas Highway 367 as he approached Arkansas Highway 36/East Race Avenue and Arkansas Highway 367/Lakeshore Drive in Searcy, when he failed to maintain control and crossed over the yellow line, colliding with the curb at 367/Lakeshore Drive.
The crash occurred at 5:57 a.m. Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time.
A Saturday afternoon crash in rural Randolph County claimed the life of a Corning man, and injured another man from Texas.
Marty Thompson, 47, of Corning, died as a result of the crash that occurred at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 between Biggers and Reyno.
Thompson was driving southbound in a 2001 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle crossed into northbound traffic, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.
The Toyota crashed head on into a 2010 Volvo Semi driven by Stephen Bergman, 64, of Porter, Texas. Bergman was transported to Five Rivers Regional Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.
Weather conditions were clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.