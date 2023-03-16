Many well known movie stars and film makers have been born and/or raised throughout Arkansas. Here are some with ties that have captured the elusive attention of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Even before the Academy, or their awards existed, there was Gilbert M. “Broncho Billy” Anderson.

Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at

editor@paragoulddailypress.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.