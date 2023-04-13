At the dawn of the twentieth century, many Arkansas business and political leaders had high hopes for progress and prosperity for the state in the coming years. But as Arkansas attempted to move forward, it faced an old scourge that steadily held back its progress.

Hookworm had infected thousands of Arkansans, steadily wearing down their health and vitality. Hookworm was a parasite that often infected individuals walking through soil or sewage contaminated with hookworms. Infections could last for years. The parasites would burrow into the intestines of the host, causing fever, coughing, nausea, and even anemia and heart problems.

