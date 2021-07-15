Arkansas reported its biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases in five months on Tuesday.
The state leads the country in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state’s cases rose by 1,476 to 358,949 since the pandemic began. It was the biggest one-day jump reported by the state since Feb. 5, when it added 1,824 cases.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 41 to 606. Twenty-two percent of the state’s hospital beds and about 6 percent of its intensive care unit beds are currently available, according to the Department of Health. There are 240 COVID-19 patients in the state’s ICUs. Ninety-eight COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 15 to 5,970.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is touring the state holding town halls aimed at encouraging vaccinations, tweeted that 98.3 percent of those hospitalized in the state since January were unvaccinated.
Here are Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county July 6 through Monday:
Jackson – 33 new cases (increase of 21, 57 percent); 25 active cases (increase of 4); total deaths, 38.
Craighead – 141 new cases (83 more than last week, 55 percent); 218 active cases (71 more); total deaths, 187.
Greene – 70 new cases (increase of 25, 55.5 percent) 118 active (increase of 34); total deaths, 79.
Lawrence – 21 new cases (increase of 1, 5 percent); 33 active (increase of 5); total deaths, 43.
Poinsett – 39 new cases (decrease of 5, 11 percent); 70 active (increase of 16); total deaths, 70.
Mississippi – 21 new cases (increase of 11, 91 percent); 33 active cases (increase of 22); total deaths 110.
Randolph – 26 new cases (increase of 18), 31 active cases (increase of 20); total deaths, 48.
Cross – 12 new cases (no increase), 15 active cases (decrease of 1); total deaths, 52.
Clay – 8 new cases (increase of 3); 9 active cases (decrease of 4); total deaths, 52.
While the delta variant of COVID-19 races through the unvaccinated population, few residents are racing to vaccination clinics. Statewide, 39.7 percent were fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Here are figures for full and partial vaccinations of persons age 12 and older in Northeast Arkansas as of Monday:
Jackson, 4,192 (28.91 percent), 736 (45.08 percent).
Craighead, 30,335 (33.335 percent), 7,751 (8.44 percent).
Clay, 4,421 (35.25 percent), 549 (4.38 percent).
Greene, 12,473 (32.72 percent), 2,151 (5.64 percent).
Poinsett, 5,991 (30.24 percent), 1,451 (7.32 percent).
Cross, 5,137 (36.92 percent), 921 (6.62 percent).
Lawrence, 4,400 (31.31 percent), 951 (6.77).
Mississippi, 9,566 (28.4 percent), 1,904 (5.65 percent).
Randolph, 3,649 (24.09 percent), 1,279 (8.44 percent).
