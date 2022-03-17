Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma are working together to establish a regional hub for the development, production, and use of clean hydrogen as fuel and manufacturing feedstock.
A joint statement by each state’s governor was issued last Thursday about the partnership.
The states are competing together for $8 billion in funding from the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act of 2021.
The U.S. Department of Energy will select regional clean hydrogen hubs to fund in accordance with the act, which specifies that hubs should be selected based on a mix of feedstock available to produce hydrogen, available users of hydrogen, geographic locations, and potential effects on employment.
“In Arkansas, we have a growing and diverse energy portfolio and natural resources vital to any successful regional hub,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the joint statement. “We are the proud home of prominent partners and companies critical to U.S. commerce with a strong history of environmental leadership and track records of reducing emissions. We are excited to partner with our neighbors in Louisiana and Oklahoma to put forward a winning application.”
Each governor appointed a person to serve as their state’s designee to the partnership. Hutchinson appointed Arkansas Secretary of Energy & Environment Becky W. Keogh. The designees will serve as the primary authority and point of contact for coordinating governmental, research, and private sector efforts to promote hydrogen development and use, according to the governors.
The governors noted that theirs is a bi-partisan partnership since Hutchinson and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are Republicans, and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is a Democrat.
“The state of Louisiana, as well as our partner states in this effort, have a long history of producing and transporting fuels and feedstocks in liquid and gas forms, as well as significant population of industrial end users with potential to make use of hydrogen as fuel or as part of manufacturing processes,” Edwards said. “This is an extension of Louisiana’s ongoing efforts in diversifying the makeup of our energy sources and ensuring an economically and environmentally balanced approach to cleaner use of traditional fuels and transition to new potential energy sources.”
Stitt said that Oklahoma is honored to join in the partnership, not because of convenience, but because it shares a similar vision and goals for the production, use, and economic impact that can result from creating a hydrogen economy.
“Like our partners, we believe that creating as many end-use cases for commercialization with as many private partners is the quickest and best mechanism to spur real demand for this clean energy,” Stitt said. “The resources and opportunities in Oklahoma are complementary to our partners and tailor made for a diverse hub application to compete with others around the country.”
This is at least the third proposed hydrogen hub. Four Rocky Mountain states announced their proposal in February. Earlier that month, SoCalGas proposed one for the Los Angeles Basin.
Proposals are due March 21 at the U.S. Department of Energy.
The governors say advantages with their states include being “perfectly situated to demonstrate the entire value chain of hydrogen and uniquely situated to tackle the hard-to-decarbonize sectors like industrial, manufacturing, and transportation.”
The governors also are pointing out the inland seaport system that runs from Oklahoma through Arkansas and down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico as an advantage, as well as existing intermodal rail, and pipeline infrastructure that runs from Oklahoma through Arkansas to the Gulf.
