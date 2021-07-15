Arkansas Rice Field Day returns to in-person format Aug. 6

STUTTGART — After COVID forced a virtual version last year, the in-person Arkansas Rice Field Day will be back Aug. 6 at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart.
“We’re glad to be back to a face-to-face format,” said Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “This is usually one of the most well-attended field days of the year and producers and others have told me they’re ready to come back.”
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. There is no cost to attend. The traditional field day lunch of catfish will be served.
This year’s field day will feature two rounds of tours, one beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the other at 9:30 a.m.
“As in 2019, each tour will cover only half of the stops so attendees wishing to see all tour stops will need to go on both the 7:30 and 9:30 tours,” Hardke said.
The details are still being sorted, but attendees can expect to hear from research and extension faculty of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture:
Rice breeding with Xueyan Sha, professor of plant rice and genetics, and Christian de Guzman, assistant professor of rice breeding and genetics.
Pathology update with Yeshi Wamishe, extension plant pathologist.
Agronomy with Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist.
Soil fertility with Trent Roberts, associate professor – soil fertility and soil testing.
Weed management with Jason Norsworthy, professor and weed scientist.
Insect management with Nick Bateman, Gus Lorenz, and Ben Thrash, all extension entomologists.
Irrigation with Chris Henry, associate professor and water management engineer.
