Editor’s Note: This is the second of a two-part column. Part I was published in the July 14 edition of The Independent.
John Elvis Miller had served Arkansas as a prosecutor, congressman, and U. S. Senator before he was 50 years old. The modest Searcy lawyer and businessman had quietly risen to the heights of Arkansas politics by the late 1930s in a desperate time and had pursued popular legislation during the worst years of the Great Depression that still impacts the nation decades later.
Increasingly, the approach of World War II dominated congressional concerns. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had warned of the advances of Nazi Germany in Europe and Japan in the Pacific and was quietly working to build up American defenses and oppose the Axis Powers. Miller was friends with Roosevelt and was often a guest at the White House, routinely discussing these issues. In 1939, Miller voted in favor of a modification of the Neutrality Act, the “cash and carry” proposal that allowed more sales of weapons to the Allies, but the Allies would have to come to the United States to pick up their purchases of aircraft and ammunition. In 1940, he voted to enact the first peacetime draft in American History to continue to build up American forces as the Axis Powers continued to overrun the Allies. By the beginning of 1941, Great Britain was the last nation facing the Nazis and was struggling to survive. Under this plan, Roosevelt told the American people that the U. S. was to become the “arsenal of democracy” and provide all weapons necessary to any nation whose survival was deemed imperative to the survival of the United States. Lend-Lease passed the House of Representatives in January 1941. One of Miller’s last major votes in the Senate was to vote in favor of the Lend-Lease Act in March. It would become indispensable for the survival of the Allies as World War II dragged on.
In September 1940, Judge Heartsill Ragon died in Fort Smith, leaving a vacancy on the federal bench. On March 30, Roosevelt nominated Miller to fill the position as federal district judge for the Western District of Arkansas. The Senate, so impressed with Miller and his service, voted to confirm him the same day. Gov. Homer Adkins appointed businessman Lloyd Spencer to serve the last year and a half of Miller’s term.
He ruled on a variety of cases in his years as a federal judge. In 1954, the Supreme Court made its sweeping ruling in the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, declaring that segregation in education was unconstitutional and even the “separate but equal” justification of segregation was a legal fiction as no one could be equal when they were forced to separate because of race. Howls of protest erupted across the South over the ruling, but some Arkansas districts, such as Fayetteville and Charleston, quietly desegregated. But a fight soon erupted over desegregation in Little Rock as Gov. Orval Faubus and a number of allies attempted to derail segregation in the state’s capital.
Little Rock school officials had negotiated with African-American parents for an initially limited desegregation program for the school district and agreed that nine African-American children would begin attending Central High School starting for the fall of 1957. However, in 1956, civil rights activists pushed for full integration without delay. Miller took the middle ground, ruling in favor of the phased desegregation plan but also ruling that the federal courts would continue to oversee the process, keeping the matter out of state courts. Though many were disappointed with the ruling, it nevertheless kept desegregation moving forward as other federal judges ruled on aspects of the case as it unfolded. In the meantime, the backlash against the civil rights movement grew. Little Rock voters in late 1956 approved a referendum stopping integration of any kind, a result that was overruled as a result of Miller’s decision. However, voters responded again in 1958 by shutting down Little Rock public schools entirely, a disastrous decision that was reversed within a year.
Miller was named chief judge for the Western District in 1958. He decided to retire in 1967 at the age of 78. His active position was assumed by El Dorado Congressman Oren Harris. Instead of giving up his position entirely, he assumed “senior status,” allowing him to continue with some limited work. He still heard an occasional case as late as 1979, when he was past 90, making him the oldest active federal judge. Miller continued to work quietly until his death in January 1981 at age 92.
Dr. Ken Bridges is a Professor of History at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado. He has written seven books and his columns appear in more than 85 papers in two states. Dr. Bridges can be contacted by email at kbridges @southark.edu.
