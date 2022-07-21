Average gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 16 cents per gallon last week, and another 3 cents so far this week, to $4.06 per gallon Wednesday morning.
The average price statewide is now almost 45 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel also has dropped about 11 cents in the last week.
However, diesel fuel is still averaging about $5.50 a gallon nationally – up a scorching 68 percent from a year ago, when it was selling for just $3.27.
High diesel prices continue to drive up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture.
“People pay less attention to diesel prices because people aren’t going to the pump and using it,” said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a research firm. “But diesel has a more far-reaching impact and is already having a real big impact across the economy.”
Diesel has remained chronically high, with American refineries operating near capacity. Unless prices ease, the ripple effects of high diesel fuel could worsen because the costs are deterring some truck companies from accepting jobs unless they can persuade their customers to pay more for fuel.
“There will be more logistical shortages,” said Phil Verleger, a longtime energy economist. “Americans will find more empty shelves and higher prices.”
The national average price of gasoline was $4.46 per gallon Wednesday morning according to the American Automobile Association.
AAA notes that the cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson this week. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”
Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said he expects the national average of regular gas to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August.
“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week,” De Haan said Monday. “In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”
Here are average gasoline prices per gallon as of Wednesday among Northeast Arkansas counties according to AAA: Greene, $3.68; Craighead, $3.82; Randolph, $3.91; Lawrence, Clay, and Poinsett, $3.99; Mississippi, Jackson, and Crittenden, $4.09; Cross, $4.12.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
