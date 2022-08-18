A two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Jackson County claimed the life of an Illinois woman and also injured a woman from Texas.

A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police only states that Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Ill., was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus very slowly northbound on U.S. Highway 67 when she was hit from behind by Racheal M. Norris, 29, of Pasadena, Texas, who was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu.

