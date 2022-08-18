A two-vehicle crash Saturday in rural Jackson County claimed the life of an Illinois woman and also injured a woman from Texas.
A preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police only states that Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Ill., was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus very slowly northbound on U.S. Highway 67 when she was hit from behind by Racheal M. Norris, 29, of Pasadena, Texas, who was driving a 2015 Chevy Malibu.
The crash happened at 10:50 p.m.
Norris was transported to Jackson County Unity Health with undisclosed injuries.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a fatal crash occurred on U.S. 49 in Brookland.
Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, died when the Ford Fiesta he was driving went across three lanes and struck a second vehicle head on, according to the state police.
The report didn’t list the second vehicle or its driver.
A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Paragould woman Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, and two others were injured in the crash on U.S. 49 south of Greene County Road 721, according to state police.
Amber Gill, 48, of Paragould, was traveling south on U.S. 49 in a Nissan Murano when a Mercury Mountaineer, driven by Jace Simpson, 26, of Paragould, who was northbound, crossed the center turn lane into the path of Gill’s vehicle and struck the right front end of her vehicle.
A third vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee driven by Gena McCullar, 26, of Jonesboro, was also northbound and was struck in the accident.
Simpson and McCullar were taken to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould due to their injuries.
A Jonesboro man died Monday night, Aug. 8, when the pickup truck he was driving failed to negotiate a curve and it hit a tree at the intersection of Kellers Chapel Road and Neely Lane in Jonesboro, according to state police.
Grant Chandler Shelton, 26, of Jonesboro, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
Shelton was driving southbound on Neely Lane when the accident occurred.
