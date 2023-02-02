Arkansas State University-Newport will be on the athletic field this fall after receiving word of a key affiliation with a nationwide group.
The college is now a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
ASU-Newport will play men’s basketball and women’s softball as part of Region 2 of the NJCAA at the Division II level, college officials said in a media release.
College officials said they are actively working to secure facilities to host games for the teams and other details like hiring coaches and recruiting players to start athletics this fall.
ASU-Newport is one of several two-year colleges in the state to participate in the NJCAA. Also included are ASU-Mid South, ASU-Mountain Home and National Park College.
A NJCAA official said the selection of ASU-Newport means a lot for the group.
“We are pleased to announce the addition of ASU-Newport as one of our newest NJCAA members,” Dr. Christopher J. Parker, President & CEO of the NJCAA, said. “This addition not only allows the NJCAA to grow our presence in Arkansas, but we’re more excited about the new opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level.”
ASU-Newport Chancellor Dr. Johnny M. Moore said the selection also helps the college and future students as well.
“ASU-Newport is thrilled to have this opportunity with the NJCAA and provide access to student-athletes so they can compete while getting a quality education,” Dr. Moore said. “As a former student-athlete, I know the positive impact college sports can have on an individual and their future. These sports teams will allow us to reach even more potential students and help them fulfill their goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.