ASU-Newport appoints Dr. Monica Mobley as Dean for STEM

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Monica Mobley as the new Dean for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The college conducted a five-month search to find a candidate with exceptional qualifications to lead the STEM programs, and Dr. Mobley’s outstanding credentials and experience made her the ideal choice for the position.
Dr. Mobley has served as the STEM Coordinator at the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative for the last three years, where she oversaw various professional development initiatives for STEM faculty in 16 different districts. She also serves on the Leadership Team of the Arkansas STEM Model Program. Dr. Mobley’s extensive experience in STEM education and her dedication to fostering growth and development for students and faculty make her the perfect fit for ASUN.
Dr. Mobley received her Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources Management from the University of Tennessee-Martin, her Master of Science in Biology from Murray State University, and her Ph.D. in Theory and Practice in Teacher Education from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Her dissertation, titled “Development of the SETIS Instrument to Measure Teachers’ Self-Efficacy to Teach Science in an Integrated STEM Framework” reflects her passion for STEM education and her belief that self-efficacy is a significant factor that influences outcomes.
“Dr. Mobley’s appointment is a significant step forward for the STEM programs at ASU-Newport,” said Dr. Typhanie Myers, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic & Student Affairs, “her outstanding qualifications and experience in STEM education will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our programs and provide our students with the best possible education.” ASU-Newport is excited to welcome Dr. Mobley and looks forward to the contributions she will make to the academic community.
Arkansas State University-Newport is a degree granting community college with campuses in Jonesboro, Marked Tree and Newport, Arkansas. It is a part of the Arkansas State University System.
