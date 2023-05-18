ASU-Newport appoints Dr. Monica Mobley as Dean for STEM

Dr. Monica Mobley, Dean for STEM at Arkansas State University-Newport.

NEWPORT — Arkansas State University-Newport is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Monica Mobley as the new Dean for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The college conducted a five-month search to find a candidate with exceptional qualifications to lead the STEM programs, and Dr. Mobley’s outstanding credentials and experience made her the ideal choice for the position.

Dr. Mobley has served as the STEM Coordinator at the Northcentral Arkansas Education Service Cooperative for the last three years, where she oversaw various professional development initiatives for STEM faculty in 16 different districts. She also serves on the Leadership Team of the Arkansas STEM Model Program. Dr. Mobley’s extensive experience in STEM education and her dedication to fostering growth and development for students and faculty make her the perfect fit for ASUN.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.