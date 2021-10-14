Arkansas State University-Newport is looking to the future and needs input.
“As a community college serving Northeast Arkansas, ASU-Newport strives to provide affordable, accessible, and quality educational options,” the school states in a news release this week. “While we are proud of our past, it is time to look to the future. How can ASU-Newport best serve the needs of our students, employees, and communities?”
ASU-Newport’s administration, along with faculty and staff, are drafting a five-year strategic plan and it is inviting community members and stakeholders to join the conversation.
Three community meetings have been planned. They are designed to help ASU-Newport learn how to better serve the community. Refreshments will be provided, as well as activities to entertain children.
Here are the scheduled meeting locations and times:
Newport: Monday, Nov. 1, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at NEDC/Chamber, 201 Hazel St.
Marked Tree: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at ASUN-Marked Tree, Delta Grill 33500 U.S. 63.
Jonesboro: Thursday, Nov. 11, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., ASUN-Jonesboro, Fowler Family Hospitality Building, 5504 Krueger Dr.
ASU-Newport is a degree-granting community college with campuses in Jonesboro, Marked Tree and Newport. It is a part of the Arkansas State University System. Established as a stand-alone, two-year college in 2001, its mission is to provide accessible, affordable, quality education that transforms the lives of students, enriches communities and strengthens the regional economy. ASUN’s vision is to be the driving force that revitalizes the Delta and restores the American Dream to the communities it serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.