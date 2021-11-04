The Gene Haas Foundation awarded Arkansas State University-Newport a grant to support students in one of its manufacturing programs.
ASU-Newport received $12,000 for its Advanced Manufacturing program. Advanced Manufacturing is a program located on ASUN’s Jonesboro campus. The program focuses on skills individuals need to succeed in today’s manufacturing facilities and machine shops. Students learn to operate Computer Numerically Controlled machines (CNC) while also focusing on computer-aided design, drafting, and machining.
The grant funds will be used to award scholarships and sponsor students in competitions such as SkillsUSA. Dr. Typhanie Myers, Dean for Nursing and Health Professions and Interim Dean for Applied Science, said this grant will support ASUN’s mission of strengthening the regional economy.
“We are thankful for the Gene Haas Foundation grant, which will allow our Advanced Manufacturing students to compete in events highlighting their unique skills,” Dr. Myers said. “The grant will also provide scholarship dollars for students pursuing a certificate or degree in a highly skilled craft, which will meet the high demand of our local industry partners and further ASUN’s mission. Congratulations to our Instructor of Advanced Manufacturing, Alan Keith, for securing such a valuable asset for our students and institution.”
The Gene Haas Foundation Education Division’s primary goal is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for CNC machine technology and CNC machining-based engineering programs.
