Arkansas State University-Newport is excited to announce Dr. Typhanie Myers as the new Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Following a thorough search process that included extensive interviews and public forums, Chancellor Dr. Johnny M. Moore announced Myers’ appointment in mid-July.
Myers has been with ASU-Newport since 2016 serving in various roles including Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Interim Dean for Applied Science, Dean of Nursing and Health Professions, Associate Dean of Applied Sciences, and Director of Academic Outreach.
Throughout her time at ASUN, Myers managed and operated the IGNITE Academy which required strong relationships between the institution and participating high schools. She also provided oversight for 23 technical programs and ensured compliance with the Arkansas State Board of Nursing along with other state offices. Myers has extensive knowledge of all of ASUN’s academic offerings and the support each needs to succeed.
Myers brings a unique skill set to this position as she has 20 years of experience in education including time at Imboden Area Charter School, Cave City School District, and Ozarka College. She also continues to teach as an adjunct faculty member at various institutions across the state. Myers recognizes education has changed significantly over the years and welcomes innovative initiatives to help ASUN grow.
“I believe in the power of education and the direct impact that community colleges have on the lives of our students and the economic health of our communities, region, and state,” Myers said. “As a first-generation college student and single parent, who began her academic journey at a local community college, I have a deeply engrained commitment to furthering the communities, industries, and students we serve.”
Myers has demonstrated her leadership capabilities and the experience necessary to serve as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at ASU-Newport. When Moore asked Myers to serve as the interim Vice Chancellor, Moore said she rose to the challenge.
“Dr. Myers has proven that she is ready to lead ASUN into the future as we navigate some difficult challenges including post-COVID teaching, integration of workforce and academics, and the looming enrollment cliff,” Moore said. “Dr. Myers is innovative and daring, yet meticulous and informed in her decision-making and planning.”
Moore added he received great feedback from faculty and staff about Myers’ commitment to not only listening to her team but advocating for what’s best for employees, students, as well as industry and community partners.
Myers earned her Doctorate of Education with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership in Higher Education from Grand Canyon University in 2018. She earned a Master of Science in Education Administration from the same university and a Bachelor of Science in Mid-level Education from Arkansas State University.
Myers has two daughters, Alli and Abri. Myers begins her appointment immediately.
