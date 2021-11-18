ASU-Newport student recognized with 'Head of the Class' award

A leading industry manufacturer recognized an Arkansas State University-Newport student for his excellence in the Energy Control Technology program.
Lukas Hicks, from Trumann, was presented the “Head of the Class” award by Malco Products. Hicks will graduate in December with his Technical Certificate and plans to return to ASUN-Marked Tree in the spring to finish his associate’s degree. From over 500 technical schools and community colleges, students are selected by Malco Products based on their performance and commitment to the industry.
Mark Constant, Advanced Instructor of Energy Control Technology, said Hicks was chosen because of his commitment to excellence in the Heating, Ventilating, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration, or HVACR, industry while also exuding professionalism.
“ASUN-Marked Tree’s Energy Control Technology program salutes and admires the hard work and dedication Lukas showed while completing his certificate,” Constant said. “We look forward to Lukas returning to ASUN in the spring to complete his associate’s degree. As the HVAC industry evolves, it’s critical we continue to train skilled students like Lukas that will thrive and serve their communities. We appreciate Malco’s support in doing just that.”
Along with the recognition, Malco Products awarded Hicks with a variety of materials for him to take with him as he starts his career.
Malco Products is a leader in HVACR industry standards while also producing tools needed by industry professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.