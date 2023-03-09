Arkansas State University-Newport is excited to welcome a native of Northeast Arkansas with a strong basketball legacy to its team of head coaches.

Logan Nutt began working for ASU-Newport as the first head coach for the men’s basketball team on Wednesday, March 1. Nutt, who is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience at both the high school and college levels, has a passion for basketball that is rooted from his upbringing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.