Arkansas State University-Newport is excited to welcome a native of Northeast Arkansas with a strong basketball legacy to its team of head coaches.
Logan Nutt began working for ASU-Newport as the first head coach for the men’s basketball team on Wednesday, March 1. Nutt, who is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience at both the high school and college levels, has a passion for basketball that is rooted from his upbringing.
Coming from a family of coaches, Nutt has spent nearly 25 years watching NEA basketball. His father, David “Dickey” Nutt, was the head coach for Arkansas State University’s men’s basketball team and currently serves as an assistant coach at the University of Missouri.
His uncles – Houston, Danny and Dennis – also worked as college football and basketball coaches with Houston Nutt having been the head football coach at Arkansas and Ole Miss, among others.
Before joining ASU-Newport, Nutt spent five years as an NAIA assistant coach and was the head coach for two high school programs. His college coaching experience includes four years as an assistant coach at Crowley’s Ridge College (2019-2023), where he helped lead the team to a national tournament appearance.
He also coached for one year at Culver Stockton in Canton, Mo., where his team appeared in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA Conference.
“We are grateful for the awesome opportunity at ASU-Newport,” Nutt said. “Northeast Arkansas and the entire state are known to be phenomenal basketball areas, and we are excited to provide additional opportunities for the student-athletes across the region.”
With his extensive experience and proven track record of success, Coach Nutt is excited to hit the recruiting trail and build a competitive program at ASU-Newport.
From Jonesboro, Nutt played under the leadership of Head Coach Barry Pruitt including a state championship win for Jonesboro High School in 2007. He continued to play collegiately and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2011 and proceeded to earn a Master’s in Higher Education in 2013.
“We are excited to welcome Logan Nutt to ASU-Newport as we field the first men’s basketball team in school history,” said ASU-Newport Chancellor, Dr. Johnny M. Moore.
“When looking for our first-ever basketball coach, we wanted a candidate who could quickly build a successful program while navigating the changing landscape of collegiate athletics. After meeting with candidates, we found all those attributes and more in Logan Nutt. Coaching is in his DNA, and he knows what it means to be a student-athlete, and we look forward to seeing him recruit, develop and mentor our students into winners on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”
The men’s basketball team will begin competition in the 2023-2024 academic year. ASU-Newport is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association and will compete in Region 2, at the Division II level.
