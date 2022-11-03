ASUN welding student earns Tech Talent Scholarship

Ken Beach (left), ASUN Senior Instructor of Welding; Shelle Randall, Vice President of Chamber Administration and Director of Workforce Development and Existing Industry; Jameria Campbell and her children, ASUN Welding Student & Scholarship Winner; and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

 Submitted photo

A Welding student at Arkansas State University-Newport is the recipient of the 2022 Tech Talent Scholarship. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce presented the scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Jameria Campbell.

Campbell, a 2022 graduate of Jonesboro High School, is currently enrolled at Arkansas State University-Newport at Jonesboro, where she is pursuing a Technical Certification in Welding. She said she sees a bright future for herself.

