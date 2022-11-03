ASUN welding student earns Tech Talent Scholarship

A Welding student at Arkansas State University-Newport is the recipient of the 2022 Tech Talent Scholarship. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce presented the scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to Jameria Campbell.
Campbell, a 2022 graduate of Jonesboro High School, is currently enrolled at Arkansas State University-Newport at Jonesboro, where she is pursuing a Technical Certification in Welding. She said she sees a bright future for herself.
“I am thriving in my youth and driven to make a difference in my community,” Campbell said. “When given the chance of opportunity, I will always put in 110 percent effort. That is why I chose to major in welding. With welding being such a diverse and growing career field, there are plenty of opportunities to grow in the workplace.”
The scholarship was developed by the Chamber’s Workforce Development Committee to support students pursuing technical education in Advanced Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance or Welding. All of these programs are taught at ASUN-Jonesboro.
Volunteers of the committee annually impact almost 3,000 K-12 students by connecting educators and students with business and industry. Volunteers provide career mentoring, leadership training, networking, recognition, volunteer opportunities, and internships.
The Workforce Development Committee partners with key organizations each year that fund its projects. Post Consumer Brands is again the Presenting Sponsor for this scholarship. Platinum sponsors are Corter Consulting, NEA Baptist, and St. Bernards Healthcare. The Gold Sponsor is Farm Credit Midsouth.
“Post is thrilled to support a program like this that gives young people valuable skills as they enter the workplace,” said Brigette Fresz, Plant Manager at Post Consumer Brands. “Skilled and diverse workers, like Jameria, are in demand everywhere. We appreciate the opportunity to show support to our future industry leaders. Congratulations, Jameria.”
Welding is a skill in high demand in the Jonesboro region. Welders are sought after by Jonesboro’s growing industrial base. ASUN Chancellor Dr. Johnny M. Moore said that’s why it’s vital for our students to connect with industry leaders.
“This scholarship not only supports our students but offers an opportunity for our students and faculty to learn more about what our industry leaders need in their specific areas,” Moore said. “It’s our goal at ASU-Newport to connect with our workforce and be a leader in providing skilled graduates to fill those job opportunities. We are thankful for a Chamber committee focused on connecting educators and industry.”
