The Jackson County Community Theatre of Newport will host auditions for “The Sound of Music” April 25-27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 217 Laurel Street in Newport.
During tryouts, participants will be asked to sing a 30-60 second piece from musical theatre or a hymn, as well as read scenes from the script. Call backs will be made on April 28.
Performances will be July 29, 30, and 31 at Arkansas State University Newport. For more information, visit the theater’s Facebook page at “Jackson County Community Theater.”
