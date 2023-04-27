There is a lot of discussion in Washington these days on what to do about the federal deficit. It continues to grow, and House Republicans in particular have made addressing it a key part of their agenda.

Early on, the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, told his caucus that it would get a chance to vote on a ten-year pathway to a balanced budget at some point this year. More recently, though, GOP leaders have downplayed that expectation, instead arguing that they should focus on how to keep spending down as a short-term goal. And rank-and-file members are weighing in with their own plans, hoping to gain traction in the splintered GOP caucus. None of this, though, takes into account the rough sledding that Republican-favored proposals will face in the Democratic-led Senate, let alone negotiations with the White House.

Lee Hamilton is a Senior Advisor for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a Distinguished Scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a Professor of Practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

