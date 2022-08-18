It will be a busy ballot this fall as voters in Jackson County will decide four mayor’s races, along with several countywide and city council races.
The municipal filing period ended Aug. 10 for several area towns, while there was a municipal filing period back in February for cities with party primaries.
Voters in Beedeville, Grubbs, Newport and Swifton will select mayors in the fall.
Incumbent mayor Dale Gardner will face challenger Wyant Beede for the Beedeville mayor’s race, while Candace Wood and Jalen Ivy will face off for the mayor’s office in Grubbs.
Incumbent Republican Newport Mayor David Stewart is being challenged by Democrat Gene Autry Morris Jr. and independent Derrick S. Ratliffe for a four-year term.
Also, there is a three-person race for Swifton mayor with Republican Steven Tinsley and independents Noel Adams and Charles E. Dukes.
Other contested races in the fall include:
County races
Jackson County Coroner: Terry Holland (R) and incumbent Cris M. Driver (D).
Jackson County Justice of the Peace, District 1: Ricky D. Gilmore (R) and incumbent Rusty Kinder (D).
City races
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 1: Samantha Shrum Schorg and Danny Breckenridge.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 1: Kimberlee D. Thomas and Carla Hubbard.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 2: John Clay London and Julie Ivy.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 3: Phil Hopkins and Chuck Hockaday.
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 4: Gloria June Lloyd and Jimmy Phillips Sr.
Newport City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Kesa Holman (R) and Regina Lake (D).
Newport City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Michael W. Allen Jr. (R) and Sharon Pruitt (I).
Swifton City Council, Pos. 1: Chris Morgan (R) and Anneata Drost (I).
Swifton City Council, Pos. 2: Joey Seibert (R) and Jerod Holland (I).
Swifton City Council, Pos. 4: Craig Crider (R) and Keith Sloan (I).
Unopposed candidates
The following candidates are running unopposed this year.
Beedeville Recorder-Treasurer: Polly Adams (I).
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 2: Shayna Van Der Berg (I)
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 3: Tonya Michelle Stevens (I)
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 4: Jenina Schorg (I)
Beedeville City Council, Pos. 5: Robert “Dean” Adams (I)
Campbell Station Mayor: John Reed (I)
Campbell Station City Council, Pos. 1: Brandon Coe (I)
Campbell Station City Council, Pos. 3: Joshua Billings (I)
Campbell Station City Council, Pos. 4: Robin Reed (I)
Diaz Mayor: Perry Stegall (R)
Diaz City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Angie McGee (R)
Diaz City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Rickey J. Clark (I)
Diaz City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Joe Williams (I).
Diaz City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Billy Max Warren (R)
Grubbs City Council, Pos. 5: Michael Lewellyn (I)
Newport City Clerk: Deborah K. Hembrey (I)
Newport City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Leroy Mansko Jr. (I)
Newport City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Carol Falwell (R)
Newport City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Marcus Simpson (R)
Newport City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 1: Donny Ivie (R)
Newport City Council, Ward 4, Pos. 2: Andy May (R)
Swifton City Council, Pos. 3: Rodney Gilmore (I)
Swifton City Council, Pos. 5: Maston Kinder (D)
Tuckerman Mayor: Rick Womack (R)
Tuckerman City Clerk: Vickie Hartsell Adams (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 1: Benny Malone (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 1, Pos. 2: Kerry Thorpe (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 1: Steven Finney (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 2, Pos. 2: Zack Graham (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 1: Kyler Soden (R)
Tuckerman City Council, Ward 3, Pos. 2: Marcus Hembrey (R)
Tupelo City Council, Pos. 2: Sandra Runyon (I)
Weldon Mayor: Scotty Tooley (I)
Weldon City Clerk: Beverly J. Tooley (I)
Weldon City Council, Pos. 1: Nathan Kent (I)
Weldon City Council, Pos. 2: Ralph Emery (I)
Weldon City Council, Pos. 3: Huey L. Smith (I)
Weldon City Council, Pos. 4: Michael Pridmore (I).
Voters will head to the polls Nov. 8.
