The Jackson County Bandit Basketball teams travelled to Pensacola, Florida last weekend to participate in an AAU tournament titles Pensacola Back to School Bash.
The tournament wrapped up a great season for the Jackson County teams.
After weeks of fundraising, the teams were able to travel and enjoy a last great time before the beginning of the 2021 school year.
“On behalf of the Jackson County Bandit Basketball team, we want to thank everyone that played a role in this year’s season,” said Lavar Neal.
The teams were made up for boys from all over the county. Through donations and sponsorships, the teams were able to travel to play in numerous tournaments. Results of the tournament included 5th Grade Bandits champions with a buzzer beater by Eric Ross, 6th Grade Bandits second place, 7th Grade Bandits 2nd place and the 8th Grade Bandits went 2-1 in the tournament, being knocked out in the semi-final game.
