MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Paul W. Barret Jr. School of Banking has announced that Jim Gowen, Jr., CEO of Merchants and Planters Bank in Newport, was elected to serve as Board Chair on Barret School of Banking’s 2022-2023 Board of Regents.

Barret School of Banking, established in 1972, provides continuing financial education and has participants in more than 38 states. Barret is dedicated to providing a world-class learning experience for the career-oriented individual in commercial banking or related financial services industry business.

