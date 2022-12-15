MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Paul W. Barret Jr. School of Banking has announced that Jim Gowen, Jr., CEO of Merchants and Planters Bank in Newport, was elected to serve as Board Chair on Barret School of Banking’s 2022-2023 Board of Regents.
Barret School of Banking, established in 1972, provides continuing financial education and has participants in more than 38 states. Barret is dedicated to providing a world-class learning experience for the career-oriented individual in commercial banking or related financial services industry business.
Gowen’s position on the Board of Regents is amongst some of the leading bank professionals from around the country who volunteer their time and diverse perspectives to ensure Barret offers top-notch programs. They are involved in strategic planning, curriculum review, budget oversight, new programming development, scheduling the annual lecture series, and promoting Barret within their banks and state organizations.
Merchants and Planters Bank is proud to have a leader who is passionate about community banking and devoted to helping community banks everywhere succeed.
M&P Community Bancshares, Inc. currently has assets exceeding $330 million and is the holding company for Merchants and Planters Bank and Merchant and Planters Insurance and Investment Services. Merchants and Planters Bank has offices serving the communities of Batesville, Southside, Newport, Tuckerman, Swifton, Searcy, Newark, McCrory and Des Arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.