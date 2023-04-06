So I dusted off my old birth certificate the other day. I’m sure It’ll come in handy before too long in case I need to use a public restroom somewhere.

Kudos to the Arkansas Legislature for amending its bathroom bill. They went from making it a crime of sexual indecency for a person to be in a public restroom or changing room with a minor of the opposite sex, to specifying that a person could be charged with a crime if they enter a restroom with a minor “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire.”

