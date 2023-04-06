So I dusted off my old birth certificate the other day. I’m sure It’ll come in handy before too long in case I need to use a public restroom somewhere.
Kudos to the Arkansas Legislature for amending its bathroom bill. They went from making it a crime of sexual indecency for a person to be in a public restroom or changing room with a minor of the opposite sex, to specifying that a person could be charged with a crime if they enter a restroom with a minor “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire.”
Jiminy! Sounds like that may already have been a crime – but then again I’m not an expert on bathroom arousal like so many of our legislators are.
Transgender folks rightly protested the original version of the bill, which they say could have been used just to criminalize their use of public restrooms.
A recent Associated Press article noted that proposals to restrict transgender people using the restroom of their choice have seen a resurgence, and that there have been more than two dozen bathroom bills filed in 17 states so far this year. So I’m telling you, keep your birth certificate with you. An Arkansas driver’s license lists your gender on it but that may not be good enough everywhere anymore. You never know what laws you might be suspected of breaking in what state when you need to drop into a public restroom. I’ve never been asked if I was a transgender person, but wouldn’t you have to check everybody to make sure a law isn’t being broken over who goes where?
I’d hate to be the one who has to see what sex people are and then cross reference it with their birth certificates before they use the bathroom – especially if they really have to go bad – but I guess someone’s got to do it if these laws are going to be enforced.
The arousal part is going to be trickier to determine I would think. Maybe some enterprising person here in Arkansas will develop a sort of metal detector-like device people can walk through as they enter a public restroom that will light up and trip an alarm if anyone is “aroused” – or maybe there’s already an app for that the gender police can use.
Last month, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders signed a law prohibiting transgender people at public schools from using the restroom that matches their gender identity. The law also requires schools to provide reasonable accommodations, including single-person restrooms, but it doesn’t provide funding for schools that need those.
The answer to these tricky bathroom issues could be a return to the good old days and a simpler time – like 117 AD – when public restrooms in Rome consisted of a series of marble toilet seats side-by-side with no dividers that rested over stone-lined gutters.
An anthropologist at Brandeis University, Ann Olga Koloski-Ostrow calls herself the Queen of Latrines and she’s the author of the book The Archaeology of Sanitation in Roman Italy: Toilets, Sewers, and Water Systems published in 2015.
“Today, you pull down your pants and expose yourself, but when you had your toga wrapped around you, it provided a natural protection,” said Koloski-Ostrow in a Smithsonian Magazine article from a couple of years ago. “The clothes they wore would provide a barricade so you actually could do your business in relative privacy, get up and go. And hopefully your toga wasn’t too dirty after that.”
With togas there was no need for a birth certificate – or any place to put it if you had one.
Contact Steve Gillespie at
editor@thetd.com.
