Birth Announcement

Rory Jane Ashmore
Even and Abby Ashmore of Batesville have announced the birth of a daughter at White River Medical Center on Feb. 2, 2022.
The baby weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and has been named Rory Jane Ashmore.
Grandparents are Mark Summers Jr., and Crystal Summers of Batesville, and Stephanie Mullens, Roxie Ashmore and Robbie Ashmore of Calico Rock.
Great-grandparents are Carroll and Sue Huskey of Tuckerman, Mark Sr., and Karen Summers of Hot Springs, and Judy Mullens, Jane Ann Mullens and Fred Mullens of Batesville.
