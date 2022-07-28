The Newport School Board recently unanimously approved a proposal from Hawkeye Enterprises Inc., to relocate sixth grade playground equipment to the green space behind the cafeteria where the old junior high building was located.

This proposal was to place a drainage tile and level the ground in that area, pour a concrete pad for a basketball court and move the swing set to an area closer to the Extended Learning Center at a cost of $47,865, according to board minutes.

