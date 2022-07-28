The Newport School Board recently unanimously approved a proposal from Hawkeye Enterprises Inc., to relocate sixth grade playground equipment to the green space behind the cafeteria where the old junior high building was located.
This proposal was to place a drainage tile and level the ground in that area, pour a concrete pad for a basketball court and move the swing set to an area closer to the Extended Learning Center at a cost of $47,865, according to board minutes.
Board President Heath George asked about the pavilions going up in that area. Newport Schools Superintendent Jon Bradley explained they were set to go up any time and that their position had been laid out with flags in that area. Board Vice President Jeff Sampson made the motion to approve the proposal with a second by Board member Donnie Washam.
In his superintendent’s report, Bradley discussed the progress of other summer projects going on at both the high school and elementary.
Flooring and painting projects were taking place at both locations. He recognized cheerleaders for finishing second in the large school division at their recent camp. Also, after discussion with the city, the school has gained approval to close the gates on Wilkerson at 7 a.m. beginning with the new school year. This will re-route car drop-off so the school district is making a new diagram available of the traffic pattern for the 2022-2023 school year.
The board also approved the following personnel recommendations:
Resignations
Iris Clark as a teacher at NES effective at the end of the 2022 school year.
Randy Moore as a teacher and bus driver at NHS effective at the end of the 2022 school year.
Caleb Spears as History Teacher/Head Baseball Coach at NHS effective June 16th, 2022.
Lori White as high school counselor as of the end of her contract June 30.
Employment
Peggy Bailey as Prek-5 instructional assistant.
Brianna Andrews as sixth-eighth grade counselor.
Desha Lewis as High School English teacher.
Nathan McCarville as High School History teacher/Head Baseball Coach
Max Hippensteel as a High School teacher, subject TBA
Kim Evins as a High School Special Education teacher.
Personnel changes
Candice Long to High School Counselor.
Grover Welch to District Testing Coordinator.
Jasmine Neal to part-time Instructional Assistant at the elementary from a full-time IA at the high school.
Approval of Richard Greer beginning retroactive to June 13 at a cost of $4,750 to the district.
Minutes notation of Brandy Fick’s prior move to Transportation Director at a salary of $50,000 annually and a one year time period to get her CDL license.
