U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chairwoman, will hold a field hearing in Arkansas to gain input from Natural State agricultural producers as the process of writing the 2023 Farm Bill begins.
“Arkansas agricultural producers help feed and clothe the world. As the backbone of The Natural State’s economy, it’s important to seek the input of our farmers and ranchers to strengthen and improve the policies impacting their operations. I look forward to introducing Senator Stabenow to Arkansas agricultural stakeholders and continuing working to provide certainty and predictability to the industry in the 2023 Farm Bill,” Boozman said.
“Our last Farm Bill passed with the most bipartisan support ever. The bipartisan tradition of holding field hearings provides crucial information as we begin the process of writing a new bill,” said Stabenow.
“At our first field hearing in Michigan, we heard from farmers and others about how we can strengthen this important legislation, grow our economy, and meet serious new challenges facing our country. I look forward to joining Senator Boozman in Arkansas to hear from stakeholders in his home state.”
The hearing will take place on Friday, June 17, from 9-11 a.m. at Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Witnesses will include Arkansas agricultural producers, industry stakeholders and rural community supporters.
A live broadcast will be available for viewing at ag.senate.gov.
