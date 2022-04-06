The Newport School District Board of Directors has named current high school principal Jon Bradley as the new school superintendent.
Interviews were conducted to fill the superintendent position last week. The school board made its official announcement on Friday.
Bradley’s term will begin on July 1. He will replace current superintendent Brett Bunch who has served as Newport’s superintendent since 2019. He will continue as superintendent at Brookland School.
