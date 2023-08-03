Bridge renamed in honor of MLK, Jr.

It was the work of residents that made it happen, Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said Tuesday, as people gathered to rename the new bridge in Newport after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Ratliffe said work on the project started about 18 months ago when discussion over renaming streets began.
The conversation shifted to renaming the bridge after the slain civil rights leader.
The Mayor said council member Michael Allen, along with residents Sharon Pruitt and Kevin Lee, played a major role in the project.
Signs were put up to mark the name change and were unveiled Monday. Ratliffe said the renaming of the bridge in honor of Dr. King, who was assassinated in Memphis in 1968, was big for the city and its residents.
“It is a good moment for the city of Newport, a historic moment for our city,” Ratliffe said.
Ratliffe also said it gave residents an opportunity to honor Dr. King and his life’s work.
“Yesterday was a historic moment for our community as we commemorated an important leader in our country’s history. The renaming of the newly constructed bridge. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge,” Ratliffe said.
