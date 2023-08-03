Bridge renamed in honor of MLK, Jr.

Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe stands in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Newport. The bridge was formally renamed Monday in honor of the slain civil rights leader.

 Courtesy photo

It was the work of residents that made it happen, Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe said Tuesday, as people gathered to rename the new bridge in Newport after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Ratliffe said work on the project started about 18 months ago when discussion over renaming streets began.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.