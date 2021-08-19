Brinsfield announces run for sheriff

Russell Brinsfield has announced he is running for sheriff of Jackson County.
“As most of you know, I have worked for the Arkansas State Police since 1992,” Brinsfield said in an announcement this week. “My many years of law enforcement experience have helped me realize where my true passion lies and how best to use that passion for law enforcement to give back to the citizens of Jackson County.”
Brinsfield is running as a Republican. The date for primary elections next year has not been announced yet. The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.
With the state police, Brinsfield said he was trained as a crash reconstructionist, a firearms instructor, and law enforcement instructor.
“I’m also on the Child Abduction Response Team and I believe that our children are our world,” he said. “My years with the State have provided me with the background, training, and experience necessary to be an effective Sheriff.”
Part of his campaign pledge is to continue to uphold the United States Constitution, including the Second Amendment, to ensure deputies are patrolling rural communities and county roads, to provide more supervision, education and guidance for all employees of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, to ensure that victims and their families are provided with regular updates, and to be proactive in fighting crime, not reactive.
“Born and raised in Newport, I cherish my hometown and Jackson County, as a whole,” Brinsfield said in his announcement. “If you elect me as your Sheriff, I promise to do everything in my power to protect our families, homes, and property. After all, as a father, son, and brother, I understand the true importance of our families and their safety. I want the officers of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to be available to listen to the concerns of Jackson County citizens and respond appropriately. I would consider it a great honor and privilege to serve you as your next Jackson County Sheriff.”
