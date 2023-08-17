BRTC, ANC to create steel making boot camp

Black River Technical College (BRTC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) to create a steel-making boot camp.
ANC received a $1.2 million grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development (OSD) to create the boot camp.
“Black River Technical College is excited to partner with ANC, the premier trainer in steel-making, to offer this incredible opportunity to more residents of North East Arkansas. This partnership will undoubtedly transform hundreds of lives and greatly enhance our communities,” said BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger.
According to a press release from ANC, over the past few years, Mississippi County in Northeast Arkansas has become a significant steel-making hub. Companies like Big River Steel/U.S. Steel, Nucor-Yamato Steel, Nucor Steel Arkansas, Highbar Steel, Tenaris, Majestic Steel USA, Lexicon, Atlas Tube, Arkansas Steel Processing, Ratner Steel, SMS Milcraft, Primetals Technologies, and others are either expanding current operations or constructing new plants. The area boasts a variety of transportation options and a motivated workforce that are attractive to manufacturers.
“The mission of OSD is to strategically invest in all levels of the Arkansas workforce. This grant represents the state’s support of the expansion of the steel industry in Northeast Arkansas and the need for a strong workforce in the area. Creating a condensed training benefits the companies who have chosen to invest here and individuals looking for an in-demand, high-wage career,” said OSD Director Cody Waits.
The boot camp will provide entry-level knowledge for those entering the steel-making industry. Graduates of the two-week, 80-hour boot camp will receive an OSHA-10 general industry certification, first aid/CPR certification, and a certificate of program completion. Each boot camp can accommodate 25 participants in a cycle.
The first-year ANC will offer 20 cohorts and partner with other colleges like Black River Technical College, East Arkansas Community College, Arkansas State University-Newport, & Arkansas State University-Midsouth to offer another twenty-two.
Arkansas Northeastern College President Dr. Christopher Heigle is excited about this new initiative and proud of the partnerships forged to meet the needs of his service area.
“This tremendous opportunity afforded to us through the Arkansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Skills Development, has made it possible for Arkansas Northeastern College to greatly expand what we do to help meet the needs of our steel industry and its anticipated growth over the next few years,” said Heigle.
He added: “We have wonderful relationships with our sister institutions, and their support in joining in this effort will allow us all to apply our skills and abilities to offer the steel-making boot camp throughout all of Northeast Arkansas. This initiative will provide our steel industry with a far-greater pool of prepared job applicants, illustrating a truly regional approach to workforce and economic development. This is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on, and I am honored to be at the helm of such an innovative and workforce-focused institution.”
“Like any other industry, steel-making has a specific skill set. While much of those skills are taught on the job, knowledge of safety procedures, hydraulics and pneumatics, technical math, blueprint reading, and basic safety with heavy equipment creates a strong foundation for those seeking a career in steel-making,” said Waits, “Our investment covers training fees, materials, and salaries, so students can take advantage of the boot camp at no cost.”
This new collaboration brings together community colleges from across the Northeast region of the state to proactively work toward meeting future needs of the growing steel industry in Mississippi County.
Bringing in the community colleges outside of Arkansas Northeastern College’s service area allows surrounding counties the opportunity to train their residents for high wage, high demand careers in the steel industry while bolstering the workforce for Mississippi County.
Arkansas Northeastern College has been providing training for the steel industry for more than 25 years, including offering a two-year degree in steel industry technology. The sharing of this experience and expertise coupled with the financial support of OSD, gives the steel-making boot camp less hurdles to overcome in bringing qualified workers to area industry.
“Great things happen when people work together and put positive energy into the greater good. The steel-making boot camp initiative is an example of just that. This is a win-win for everyone, but mostly for the communities we serve. I am proud to be a part of something so big that will benefit so many. Our industrial partners are very important to the viability of our communities, and we will always work to provide them the training they need,” said Heigle.
