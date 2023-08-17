BRTC, ANC to create steel making boot camp

BRTC VP of Student Affairs Jason Smith (left), ANC Dean for Customized Training Stacey Walker, ANC President Dr. Christopher Heigle, BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger, NEA Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger, and BRTC Mascot Stryker announce plans for a steel-making boot camp.

 Submitted photo

Black River Technical College (BRTC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) to create a steel-making boot camp.

ANC received a $1.2 million grant from the Arkansas Office of Skills Development (OSD) to create the boot camp.

