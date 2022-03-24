Tuckerman vs. West Plains
On March 19, in their final game of the Ozark Classic, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played West Plains, Missouri.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead by scoring 5 runs in the top of the first and 7 runs in the top of the second to take a 12-0 lead after two innings of play. In the top of the third, the Bulldogs added 2 more runs to take a 14-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, West Plains was able to get on the scoreboard by scoring 3 runs in their half of the inning to cut the lead to 14-3. The Bulldogs were able to add an additional run in the top of the fourth to make the score 15-3, which wound up being the final score.
In the game, David Platt went 1 for 1 with 3 RBIs, Will Tubbs went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, D.T. King went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs including a home run in the third inning, Brantley Lane went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs including a home run in the fourth inning. Timothy Ward (2-1) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched 4 innings, allowed 3 runs, 3 hits and struck out 9. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Tuckerman vs. McDonald County
On March 19, the Bulldogs played McDonald County, Missouri in their second game of the Ozark Classic. In the top half of the first inning, McDonald scored 4 runs and the Bulldogs responded with 3 runs of their own in the bottom of the first. McDonald scored another run in the second, five in the third, and seven in the fifth. The Bulldogs were able to score three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 17-6 with the Bulldogs taking the loss after five innings of play.
In the game, Timothy Ward went 2 for 4, Aaron Hurst went 1 for 3 with an RBI, Brantley Lane went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Eli Tackett went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Aaron Hurst (1-2) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He went 3 innings, allowed 8 hits, and struck out 1, and took the loss in the game. Pitching in relief was Brantley Lane who pitched 2 innings, allowed 5 hits, and struck out 2.
Tuckerman vs. Woodlawn
On March 18, the Bulldogs traveled to Harrison to play in the Ozarks Baseball Classic featuring teams from Arkansas and Missouri. In their first game of the event, they took on defending Arkansas 2-A State Champion Woodlawn.
Woodlawn jumped out to an early lead by scoring 5 runs in the second inning and 7 runs in the third to take a 12-0 lead after the top half of the third inning. In the bottom half of the third, the Bulldogs were able to score a run after Eli Tackett drew a walk followed by a single by D.T. King that advanced Tackett to second. Timothy Ward then singled on a fly ball over third base and Tackett was thrown out at third attempting to advance with King advancing to second on the play. Aaron Hurst then singled to center scoring King from second to make the score 12-1 Woodlawn after three innings of play. Woodlawn was able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless the rest of the game to take the 12-1 win.
In the game, D.T. King, Timothy Ward, and Aaron Hurst each went 1 for 2 with Hurst having the lone RBI in the game. Owen Keller (1-1) was the starting pitcher and he pitched 2.0 innings, allowed 2 hits, struck out 2, and took the loss. Pitching in relief were Timothy Ward who pitched 1 inning and allowed no hits along with Brantley Lane who pitched 1 inning, allowed 1 hit and struck out 3.
Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge
On March 17, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Newark to play Cedar Ridge in conference action. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second and held Cedar Ridge scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when they cut the lead to 3-1. Cedar Ridge scored 4 in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead.
The Bulldogs started the comeback in the top of the sixth when Will King hit a double followed by Aaron Hurst drawing a walk. King then advanced on a wild pitch and the Bulldogs had runners at the corners. The Cedar Ridge pitcher then committed a balk and advanced King to home to score and Hurst to second. David Platt then hit a double and scored Hurst to tie the game 5-5 after the top of the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs weren’t done. Eli Tackett started off the inning with a single. D.T. King then was hit by a pitch and the Bulldogs had runners on first and second with no outs. Timothy Ward then hit a single and King was put out going to second. Will King then hits a grounder and reaches on an error and scoring Eli Tackett to give the Bulldogs a 6-5 lead. Brantley Lane then doubles on a line drive and scores another run. Will King then attempted to score another run but was called out at the plate and Lane advanced to third on the play. The Bulldogs were up 7-5 at this point. Aaron Hurst then hit a single to center scoring Lane on the play to give the Bulldogs an 8-5 lead after the top of the seventh. The Bulldogs got Cedar Ridge to strikeout, ground out and fly out in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.
In the game, Owen Keller went 2 for 4 with 1 run and 2 RBIs, Eli Tackett went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Brantley Lane, Will King, Aaron Hurst and David Platt all contributed an RBI each with Lane, King, and Platt also hitting doubles on the day. David Platt was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and he pitched 5 innings, allowing 4 hits, 5 runs, and struck out 7. Pitching in relief was Timothy Ward (1-1) who pitched 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, struck out 4, and picked up the win in relief.
Tuckerman vs. White County Central
On March 15, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played the White County Central Bears in conference action at Morgan Gilbert Field. White County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held the Bulldogs scoreless until the bottom of the third when the Bulldogs started the inning with a single by D.T. King. Timothy Ward then hit into a fielder’s choice with King being put out at second with Ward safe at first. Will King was up to bat next and he sent a pitch over the fence in right center to tie the game at 2 each. White County scored 4 more runs in the top of the fifth and was able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless for the rest of the game to take a 6-2 win against the Bulldogs.
In the game, D.T. King went 2 for 4, Will King went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Aaron Hurst (1-1) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and took the loss on the day. He pitched 4 innings, allowed 2 hits, 6 runs and struck out 9. Pitching in relief was David Platt who pitched 2 innings, allowed 2 hits, 0 runs, and struck out 4 along with Will King who pitched 1 inning, allowing 0 hits, and struck out 2.
Tuckerman vs. Bald Knob
On March 14, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Bald Knob for a non-conference game. The game was scoreless until the top of the second when the Bulldogs were able to score a run in the top half of the inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs were able to score more runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take a 7-2 lead after five innings of play. Bald Knob added another run in the bottom of the sixth to close the score to 7-3. The Bulldogs added another run in the seventh as did Bald Knob and when the game ended, the Bulldogs came away with the 8-4 win.
In the game, Will King went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Aaron Hurst went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Owen Keller (1-0) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and also picked up the win. He went 4.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 2 runs, and struck out 5. Pitching in relief was Timothy Ward who went 2.1 innings, allowed 2 hits, 2 runs, struck out 5 and picked up his first save of the season.
