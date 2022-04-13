On April 4, the Newport Greyhounds came to Morgan Gilbert Field for the annual Battle for the Bone game.
Tuckerman took a 4-0 lead after the bottom of the first. Both teams were scoreless in the second and third innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Tuckerman was able to score five more runs to take a 9-0 lead. Tuckerman added an additional run in the bottom of the fifth to win the game 10-0.
In the game for Tuckerman, Eli Tackett went 2-for-4. Will Tubbs went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Aaron Hurst went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, and David Platt went 1-for-2 with a double.
Hurst (3-2) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and picked up the win. He pitched a complete game and allowed one hit and struck out 12.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 10-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Sloan-Hendrix
On April 5, the Bulldogs played Sloan-Hendrix at Morgan Gilbert Field. Tuckerman scored a run apiece in the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead going into the top of the third. Sloan-Hendrix scored three runs of their own to take a 3-2 lead after three innings of play.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored two runs to take a 4-3 lead. In the last two innings, Sloan-Hendrix scored six runs to the Bulldogs’ one to come away with the 9-5 win.
For the Bulldogs, D.T. King went 3-for-4, Hurst went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Platt was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three hits and struck out seven. Timothy Ward (3-3) took the loss for the Bulldogs as he gave up the lead after coming in to relieve Platt.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 10-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
Midland
On April 7, the Bulldogs traveled to Pleasant Plains to play Midland. Tuckerman held a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, when Midland scored five runs to take a 5-3 lead. Midland added two additional runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead.
The Bulldogs were not able to score in the final two innings and Midland came away with the conference win.
In the game for Tuckerman, Will King went 1-for-3. Anthony Holladay went 1-for-2, and Hurst went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Brantley Lane (0-2) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched a complete game and struck out five.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 10-10 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
Melbourne
On April 8, the Bulldogs traveled to Melbourne for conference action. Melbourne scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Tuckerman answered with five runs in the top of the second to lead 5-4 after two innings of play. Tuckerman added another run in the top of the third to make the score 6-4. The score remained 6-4 until the bottom of the seventh when Melbourne scored two runs to tie it at 6-6.
The game would take extra innings to decide the outcome. In the top half of the eighth inning, the Bulldogs weren’t able to score a run but Melbourne scored a run on a bases-loaded walk to end the game in favor of Melbourne, 7-6.
For the Bulldogs, Destyn Drake went 3-for-4. D.T. King went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Drew Hembrey had two RBIs.
Hurst was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched six innings and struck out nine. Platt (2-3) pitched in relief and took the loss. He gave up one run and struck out two.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 10-11 overall and 2-5 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.