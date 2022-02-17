On Jan. 31, 2022, the Tuckerman Bulldogs played Melbourne in senior boys basketball action in the final game of the night. It was expected that the game would go down to the wire and it didn’t disappoint.
In the first quarter, both teams came out lighting the scoreboard up, as the Bulldogs scored 20 and the Bearkatz scored 13. The second quarter was just the opposite as the Bearkatz outscored the Bulldogs 18-13, with the Bulldogs having a 33-31 lead going into the halftime break.
Out of the halftime break, both teams were still battling, as the Bulldogs won the quarter 11-9 to keep a 44-40 lead after three. In the fourth, the Bulldogs couldn’t find the basket and were outscored 10-4 but had a chance to win it late but fell short, 50-48.
Leading the Bulldogs in scoring were Waylon Tackett with 19 points and Carson Miller with 14 points. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 13-10 overall and 7-4 in conference play.
White County
On Feb. 4, Bly Story Fieldhouse was packed as the Bulldogs played the White County Central Bears in the final home game of the season as well as the seniors final home game as a Bulldog.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs started the senior sendoff by outscoring the Bears 19-7 and in the second quarter, the Bulldogs didn’t slow down as the outscored the Bears 15-10 to take a 34-17 lead at the half.
The third quarter was even as both teams scored 12 apiece, with the Bulldogs keeping a large lead of 46-29 after three quarters of play.
In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs were on cruise control and with a few minutes of play left on the clock, Coach Longino took the starters out of the game to an ovation from the crowd in attendance. At the final buzzer, the Bulldogs came away with the 62-44 win over the Bears.
Leading all scorers on the night was senior David Platt with 21 points, including 7-for-7 from the free throw line, followed by senior Carson Miller with 15 points, and Amare Neal with 11 points.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 14-10 overall and finish their conference season in third place with a record of 8-4.
