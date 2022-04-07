On March 28, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Cave City for varsity baseball.
In the second inning, both teams were able to score a run and the score was 1-1 after two innings of play. Both teams were scoreless until the sixth inning when the Cavemen scored another run in the sixth and held the Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the seventh to take a 3-2 win.
David Platt, Owen Keller and Eli Tackett went 1-for-2 at the plate with Platt and Aaron Hurst having one RBI each on the day.
Owen Keller was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and he pitched 4.1 innings and struck out four. Timothy Ward (3-2) pitched in relief for the Bulldogs and took the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings and struck out two. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Salem
On March 29, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Salem for a varsity baseball conference game.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second when they took a 1-0 lead. Salem countered in the bottom of the third by taking a 4-1 lead. In the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored three runs to tie the game after four innings of play. In the bottom of the fifth, Salem was able to score three runs to take a 7-4 lead.
The Bulldogs mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh, but was only able to score one run after having the bases loaded. Salem was able to get the final out in the top of the seventh to take the 7-5 win.
Will King was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Keller was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Ward was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Platt (2-2) was the starting pitcher and took the loss. He pitched 4.1 innings and struck out six. Aaron Hurst 1.2 innings and struck out two. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Greers Ferry West Side
On April 2, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Rosebud to play in a tri-match. Their first game of the day was against Greers Ferry West Side. West Side scored in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead and kept the lead until the top of the third when the Bulldogs scored two runs to take a 2-1 lead. West Side answered in the bottom of the third with two runs to take a 3-2 lead after three innings.
In the top of the fourth, Tuckerman was able to tie the score at 3-3. In the final three innings of the game, the Bulldogs outscored Westside 7-3 to take the 10-6 win.
King was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. Aaron Hurst was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, and Finley Lancaster was 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
The starting pitcher was Keller (2-1) who picked up the win and pitched four innings, allowed two hits, three runs and struck out six. Pitching in relief for the Bulldogs were King who pitched 1.2 innings and allowed a hit, and David Platt, who pitched 1.1 innings and allowed a hit and struck out four. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 9-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Rosebud
The Bulldogs played their second game of the tri-match against Rosebud. Rosebud struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs were able to score a run in the top of the second to cut the lead to 2-1. This would be the only run the Bulldogs would score in the game. At the end of the game, the Bulldogs took a 4-1 loss.
King went 3-for-4, D.T. King went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Brantley Lane (0-1) was the starting pitcher and took the loss. He pitched six innings and allowed four hits and struck out nine.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.