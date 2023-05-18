230518-NI-signings-photo

Tuckerman’s Ansley Dawson (front, second from left) and Kenzie Soden (front, second from right) signed their letters of intent to play basketball at Crowley’s Ridge College on Tuesday afternoon. Among those on hand for the ceremony were (front, from left) Tina Dawson, Micahlene Soden; (back) Mark Dawson, Aggie Dawson, Maddyx Soden and Chad Soden.

 Hannah Rohrer / Paxton Media

Tuckerman High School celebrated two senior athletes at their home gymnasium on Tuesday as they signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

In the fall, basketball stars and long-time friends Kenzie Soden and Ansley Dawson will continue their craft as Pioneers at Crowley’s Ridge College.