Tuckerman High School celebrated two senior athletes at their home gymnasium on Tuesday as they signed letters of intent to play at the college level.
In the fall, basketball stars and long-time friends Kenzie Soden and Ansley Dawson will continue their craft as Pioneers at Crowley’s Ridge College.
Daughter of Chad and Micahlene Soden, Kenzie’s father coached her almost her entire life.
Chad is ecstatic that the girls, who have played both basketball and softball through the years, will play together for another four years, although it’s bittersweet to not have his daughter on his team next year.
“They’ve been playing together since they were five or six, all the way from t-ball to now. It’s pretty neat they get to sign together and continue to play together. For them to get this opportunity to play at another level and continue that friendship and being teammates, pushing each other, and being there for each other is pretty awesome.”
Ansley is the daughter of Mark and Tina Dawson. She also had the experience of having her father for a coach as he was the girls’ softball coach when they were younger.
The girls have been playing sports together for over 12 years and have always planned on going to the same college.
“We knew we wanted to go to the same school, but we weren’t sure if we wanted to play ball. But once we got the offer, we kinda realized we wanted to,” said Soden.
Soden and Dawson hold impressive stats both offensively and defensively.
Soden is a four-year starter, a four-year all-state recipient and has only 52 turnovers in her high school career.
Dawson is a two-time all-state athlete, has helped her team achieve 95 wins and holds the most steals on the team at 91.
CRC’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mark Richardson is thrilled to welcome the two newest additions to his team.
“Kenzie is a sharpshooter, you can’t find many that can shoot it like she can. She’s gonna be one of those kids that comes in right away and makes an impact. Ansley is really, really athletic. She’s one of the quickest and best defensive athletes I’ve seen in a long time. She can guard almost anyone.”
The duo was chosen to play in the 16th annual Sun Senior Classic girls’ all-star basketball game on April 23 in Brookland.
Soden led the team with 19 points, including five three-pointers. Dawson scored nine points and finished with a game-high four assists. While they fought hard, their team ultimately lost by 10 points.
Dawson will be CRC’s first-ever student-athlete pharmacy major and she takes pride in that fact.
“It’s kind of neat that I can say, ‘Yeah, I’m the first pharmacy major that plays basketball here’. I think that’s pretty cool.”
At this time, Soden doesn’t know what she will major in, but she’s excited to take classes and find out what interests her, all while playing the sport she loves.
