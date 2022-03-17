On March 8, the Tuckerman Bulldogs returned home to play the Midland Mustangs in the conference opener on a day that saw rain and sleet fall for most of the game.
The Bulldogs jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning when DT King reached first on an error by the Midland defense followed by Aaron Hurst hitting a double and scoring King. The Bulldogs were up 1-0 after one inning of play. David Platt, the starting pitcher, and the Bulldogs were able to keep the Mustangs off the scoreboard through three innings while the Bulldogs scored 5 more runs to make the score 6-0 after three innings of play.
In the top of the fourth, the Mustangs were able to get on the scoreboard when they drew a walk followed by a hit to cut the Bulldog lead to 6-1. In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored again on a single by Will Tubbs followed by an Owen Keller double, which scored Tubbs to make the score 7-1. In the top of the fifth, the Mustangs scored two more runs to cut the lead to 6-3, but in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored seven runs to end the game due to run rule with the score being 14-3.
In the game for the Bulldogs, DT King went 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, Owen Keller went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Brantley Lane went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. On the mound for the Bulldogs, David Platt pitched 4.2 innings and allowed 2 hits, 3 runs and struck out 9 to pick up his second win of the season and first conference win. Aaron Hurst pitched in relief for a third of an inning and didn’t allow a baserunner. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
On March 7, the Tuckerman Bulldogs had traveled to McCrory for non-conference baseball action.
In the bottom of the first inning the Jaguars were able to score and to take a 1-0 lead. The Jaguars pitching and defense were able to keep the Bulldogs scoreless until the top of the third inning when the Bulldogs had bases loaded with two outs. Owen Keller drew a walk and scored Will King from third, which tied the game 1-1 after the top of the third. In the bottom of the third, McCrory was able to score another run to make the score 2-1 after three complete innings.
The Jaguars were able to hold the Bulldogs scoreless over the remaining three innings while they scored 5 more runs to win the game 7-1.
In the game, Will King went 1 for 4 with a double and Owen Keller had an RBI. Timothy Ward, the starting pitcher, went 3.2 innings for the Bulldogs and allowed 7 hits and 5 runs while striking out 4 and took the loss on the mound. Owen Keller pitched in relief of Ward and went 2.1 innings and allowed 1 hit, 2 runs, and struck out 1.
