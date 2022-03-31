Tuckerman vs. Stuttgart
On March 25, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Batesville to play in the Pioneer Classic for their first game since playing in the Ozark Classic the prior weekend.
In their first game they played the Stuttgart Ricebirds. In the top of the first inning Will King got a double, which turned out to be the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs. Stuttgart managed to score runs in the first three innings to take a 7-0 lead after three innings of play. Stuttgart pitching continued to keep the Bulldogs off the bases and off the scoreboard the remainder of the game and the Ricebirds took the 7-0 win. In the game, Will King went 1 for 2 at the plate and David Platt (2-1) was the starting pitcher and took the loss on the day and pitched 5 innings and struck out 6 batters.
Tuckerman vs. Jonesboro Westside
Also on March 25 the Tuckerman Bulldogs played Jonesboro Westside in the first round of the losers bracket of the Pioneer Classic.
In the first inning, the Bulldogs were able to score a run and Westside countered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead after one inning. In the second inning, the Bulldogs got the bats going with Will Tubbs reaching on an error, D.T. King and Timothy Ward hitting back to back doubles and then Will King, Brantley Lane, and Aaron Hurst drawing walks to load the bases with 1 out. David Platt came up to bat next and had a 2-2 count and hit a grand slam over the center field fence to put the Bulldogs up 9-3 after two innings of play. In the third inning, both teams were able to score 2 more runs each with the score being 11-5 after three innings of play. The Bulldogs were able to hold the Warriors scoreless the remainder of the game while adding on 1 more run in the top half of the last inning to come away with the 12-5 win.
In the game, David Platt went 3 for 4 with a run and 4 RBIs, D.T. King went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Brantley Lane went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, and Aaron Hurst went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Aaron Hurst (2-1) was the starting pitcher in the game and picked up the win. He pitched 5.1 innings and struck out 6. Pitching in relief was Timothy Ward who pitched 0.2 innings and struck out 2.
Tuckerman vs. Viola
On March 26 the Tuckerman Bulldogs played in the 5th place game of the Pioneer Classic against Viola.
In the first inning, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off the day before by scoring 9 runs in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs added another 7 runs in the top of the second while holding Viola scoreless through the first two innings. In the top of the third inning, the Bulldogs added another two runs while Viola got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the bottom of the third to make the score 18-2 after three innings of play. The game ended with a run rule after the fourth inning.
In the game, Will King went 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, D.T. King went 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Aaron Hurst went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Will Tubbs went 1 for 2 with an RBI, Anthony Holliday went 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, and David Platt went 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs. Timothy Ward (3-1) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and picked up the win. He pitched 3 innings and allowed 2 hits and struck out 2. With the win the Bulldogs improve to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
