White County Central
On April 12, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to White County Central for varsity baseball action.
The Bulldogs gave up runs in the first three innings to find themselves down 6-0. The Bulldogs were only able to get four hits on the day from D.T. King, Will King, Destyn Drake, and Timothy Ward but they weren’t able to score any runs. David Platt (2-4) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs and took the loss. He pitched two innings and struck out three. Owen Keller pitched in relief and pitched four innings and struck out five.
Cedar Ridge
On April 14, Cedar Ridge came to Morgan Gilbert Field at Tuckerman for varsity baseball action.
The first two innings remained scoreless and in the third inning, the Bulldogs broke the game open by scoring five runs in the bottom of the third. The Bulldogs would add additional runs in the fourth and fifth innings while keeping Cedar Ridge off the scoreboard to take a 7-0 lead after five innings of play. In the top of the sixth, Cedar Ridge would score two runs to cut the Bulldog lead to 7-2. In the bottom of the six, the Bulldogs would add an additional five runs to invoke the run rule and take the 12-2 win. In the game, Will King went 3 for 4 with 2 runs and an RBI, Aaron Hurst went 2 for 3 with a run, Timothy Ward went 2 for 5 with a run and 2 RBIs, and David Platt went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI. Aaron Hurst (4-2) was the starting pitcher and picked up the win. He pitched 6 innings and struck out 15.
Salem
On April 15, Salem came to Morgan Gilbert Field at Tuckerman for varsity baseball action.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third when the Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-0 lead. In the top of the fourth, Salem was able to get on the scoreboard with a run to cut the lead to 5-1. In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs would add another run to make the score 6-1. In the top of the sixth, Salem was able to add another run to cut the Bulldogs lead to 6-2 but couldn’t score any more in their half of the seventh to give the Bulldogs the win. In the game, Will King was 1 for 2 with 2 runs, Timothy Ward was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Aaron Hurst was 1 for 3 with a run and 2 RBIs. Owen Keller (3-1) was the starting pitcher and picked up the win. He pitched four innings and struck out eight. Timothy Ward (2) pitched in relief and picked up the save. He pitched three innings and struck out four. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 12-12 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
