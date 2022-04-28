On April 18, the Tuckerman Bulldogs traveled to Riverside High School at Lake City for varsity baseball.
Both teams were scoreless in the first inning. In the top of the second inning, the Bulldogs scored two runs and Riverside answered with three runs in the bottom of the second. The Bulldogs would add another run in the top of the third to tie the game at 3-3.
In the top of the fifth, the Bulldogs would take a 4-3 lead, but in the bottom of the fifth, Riverside put four runs on the scoreboard to take a 7-4 lead. The Bulldogs would add an additional run in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as Riverside took the 7-5 win.
In the game, Will King went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Timothy Ward went 1-for-2 and scored two runs. D.T. King went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and David Platt went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Aaron Hurst was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched three innings and struck out five. Brantley Lane (0-3) pitched in relief and took the loss. He pitched three innings and struck out two.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 12-13 overall and 4-6 in conference play.
Melbourne
On April 15, Melbourne traveled to Morgan Gilbert Field to play the Bulldogs in varsity baseball.
Melbourne would score two runs in the top of the first and the Bulldogs would answer with five runs in the bottom of the first. The score would remain 5-2 in favor of the Bulldogs thru five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Melbourne would score three runs to tie the game at 5-5. At the end of seven innings, the score would remain tied at 5-5 and would take extra innings to finish it.
In the top of the eighth, Melbourne would score two runs off of a home run to take a 7-5 lead. The Bulldogs weren’t able to answer and the game ended with a Melbourne win.
In the game, King went 1-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Owen Keller went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Eli Tackett went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Timothy Ward was the starting pitcher and pitched five innings and struck out 10. Owen Keller (3-2) pitched in relief and took the loss. He pitched three innings and struck out four. With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 12-14 overall and 4-7 in conference play.
Sloan-Hendrix
On April 21, the Bulldogs traveled to Imboden to take on Sloan-Hendrix in varsity baseball.
The game would remain scoreless through the first inning. In the second inning, both teams would score a run with the game tied 1-1 after two innings. The Bulldogs would add a run in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead and would add two more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. After Sloan-Hendrix scored in the second inning, the Bulldog pitching and defense would keep Sloan-Hendrix off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs came away with the 4-1 win.
In the game, Hurst went 3-for-4 with two runs, and Eli Tackett went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Platt (3-4) was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched a complete game and allowed only three hits, one unearned run, one walk, and struck out nine batters.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 13-14 overall and finished their conference season at 5-7 and will be the number-five seed in the upcoming district tournament. The Bulldogs will play Sloan-Hendrix in the first round of the tournament.
Southside
On April 22, Southside traveled to Morgan Gilbert Field for varsity baseball. The game would be this year’s seniors last home game.
Southside would score a run in the top of the first inning and the Bulldogs answered with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead. Southside would score again in the top of the third to cut the lead to 3-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs would score another run to take a 4-2 lead after four innings of play. In the top of the fifth, Southside would score two runs to tie the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs would score two more runs to take a 6-4 lead. The Bulldogs would score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to up their lead to 8-4. Southside would score another run in the top of the seventh, but the Bulldogs would win the game 8-5.
In the game, King went 2-for-5 with an RBI. Ward went 1-for-2 with an RBI. King went 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs. Drew Hembrey went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, and Will Tubbs went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Hurst was the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He pitched three innings and struck out four. Keller (4-2) pitched in relief and picked up the win. He pitched four innings and struck out two.
With the win, the Bulldogs finished their regular season at 14-14 and a 5-7 conference record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.