In Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Rob Ratton took the negotiated guilty plea of a former school teacher, Christopher Bullington, in a resolution that will see Bullington register as a sex offender having been found guilty of stalking in the third degree.
Bullington, of Pocahontas, was arrested in February after Jackson County School District officials contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.
“Unfortunately, in this case as in so many others, the juvenile victim deals with hardships that go far beyond the Courtroom floor. While the State may have dealt with the offender, the victim remains subject to the unkindness, bullying, and unsubstantiated ridicule of fellow students and sadly, their parents,” Third Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Pettie said in a prepared statement. “The victims of sex offenses do not have it easy – the echoes of today’s plea do not cease when the ink is dry on the paper.”
Pettie’s office says it released this statement in a plea of its own – to young people who don’t know the impact of their statements as well as to citizens who are old enough to know better.
“Victims of sex crimes have enough to deal with without having to hear whispers and slurs implicating their character,” Pettie said. “Gossip isn’t harmless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.