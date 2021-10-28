Blood Drives
With the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Here are upcoming blood drives scheduled in Jackson County:
Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Newport High School, 406 Wilkerson St., in Newport
Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Highway 367 North in Newport
Community Meetings
Arkansas State University-Newport is seeking community input on a five-year strategic plan being drafted by ASU-Newport administration, faculty and staff. Here are upcoming community meetings that have been planned:
Monday, Nov. 1, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., NEDC/Chamber, 201 Hazel St, in Newport
Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., ASUN-Marked Tree, Delta Grill, 33500 U.S. 63, in Marked Tree
Thursday, Nov. 11, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., ASUN-Jonesboro, Fowler Family Hospitality Building, 5504 Krueger Drive, in Jonesboro
City Council
The next Newport City Council meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the City of Newport Municipal Building.
A&P Meeting
The Newport Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. in the Boardroom at the City of Newport Municipal Building.
Land Auction
Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land has announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent land in Jackson County on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 1 p.m. The auction will be held at the Newport Business Resource Center in Newport, with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Newport Consulting Session
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University is offering a small business consulting session during November in Newport.
The session will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m., at the Newport Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St.
There is no charge for the 30-minute session, but appointments are required. Call 870-972-3517 to schedule a time to meet with a small business consultant.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing, and profitability.
