Several Jackson County towns saw an increase, then a drop in population estimates over three years, according to federal Census numbers but officials question those numbers.
According to Census Bureau numbers, the cities of Diaz, Grubbs and Newport saw increases in estimates from 2020 to 2021 but drops from 2021 to 2022.
The Census Bureau said Newport had an estimated population of 7,967 in 2022, down from 8,028 in 2021 and 8,012 in 2020. Diaz had an estimated population of 1,224 in 2020, 1,228 in 2021 and 1,212 in 2022; while Grubbs had 302 in 2020, 304 in 2021 and 302 in 2021.
Newport economic development official Jon Chadwell cautioned that the numbers released so far by the Census Bureau are estimates, saying he believes they are rarely accurate.
Chadwell said the city of Newport saw estimates in 1999 of about 6,500 people but ended up with over 7,800 when the 2000 Census was done and that the city saw the same type of numbers in 2009, going into 2010 and 2019, going into 2020.
Chadwell said another population tracker called ESRI showed the city has 8,310 people, up about 300 people from its last check.
The economic developer said many of his field do not get wound up about the numbers between each Census and that he believes that once the 2030 Census arrives, it could show widespread growth in Newport and Northeast Arkansas.
Chadwell said he believes job growth in places like Blytheville, Jonesboro and Newport, along with housing opportunities expanding in smaller communities as well as population stabilizing and more towns adding amenities will lead to the population growth.
The city of Newport has seen a lot of growth in recent months, especially when it comes to amenities, Chadwell said.
A new Wi-Fi park, along with the Tech Depot, are located in the downtown area while a new day care has opened.
The city also recently hosted a music festival and will be hosting an art show this weekend, with about 200 artists and musicians at the event, Chadwell said.
Chadwell said amenities are vital for people in a community.
Population estimates
Here are the population estimates for Jackson County cities, from 2020, to 2021, to 2022:
Campbell Station: 230, 229, 226.
Diaz: 1,224, 1, 228, 1,213.
Jacksonport: 148, 146, 146.
Newport: 8,012, 8,028, 7,967.
Tuckerman: 1,703, 1,702, 1,681.
