An area economic development official was recognized for his nearly three decades of service in the field this week by receiving a statewide award.

The Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives hosted its annual luncheon Monday in Little Rock and honored Newport Economic Development Commission Executive Director Jon Chadwell with the Outstanding Economic Developer award.

