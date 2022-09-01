An area economic development official was recognized for his nearly three decades of service in the field this week by receiving a statewide award.
The Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives hosted its annual luncheon Monday in Little Rock and honored Newport Economic Development Commission Executive Director Jon Chadwell with the Outstanding Economic Developer award.
Chadwell has been with the Newport Economic Development Commission for the past 18 years and was appointed to the Arkansas Finance Development Authority in 2019.
The Harding University graduate has also worked on economic and community development projects in Blytheville, Camden and Prescott during his career.
Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said the work of Chadwell and the others who were honored Monday is instrumental in the state’s future and its growth.
“Arkansas is stronger, thanks to the dedication and tireless effort of these individuals. Each award recipient has put in countless hours to make their individual communities – as well as the state as a whole – great places in which to live and work. All are deserving of these incredible honors, and we are thankful to each one for the many years they have dedicated to economic development within our state,” Preston said.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was also honored during the event Monday with the Maria Haley Lifetime Leadership for Economic Development award by the group.
Other Northeast Arkansas residents who received awards Monday were Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cari G. White, who received the Outstanding Chamber Executive Award; Mississippi County economic development official Clif Chitwood and Lepanto native and retired Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation Kirkley Thomas were honored for their work in economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.