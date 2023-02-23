The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 85th Annual Chamber Meeting and Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Arkansas State University-Newport.

The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is a member driven organization that works with businesses and community groups to create new opportunities in Newport and Jackson County. With a goal to promote area business, develop community leadership, encourage retail activity and nurture the continued growth of the community, the banquet featured an interactive game show highlighting past, present and future community events and businesses within the county.

