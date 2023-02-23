The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 85th Annual Chamber Meeting and Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 17, at Arkansas State University-Newport.
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is a member driven organization that works with businesses and community groups to create new opportunities in Newport and Jackson County. With a goal to promote area business, develop community leadership, encourage retail activity and nurture the continued growth of the community, the banquet featured an interactive game show highlighting past, present and future community events and businesses within the county.
Chamber past president Brenda Travis presided over the event, and Minister Ryan Wilson with the Holden Avenue Church of Christ led the invocation. Chamber director Julie Allen led the bidding for the annual sign-naming auction. Each year at the event, the chamber hosts an auction to re-name the street sign located at the Farmers Market at Newport Lake. The highest bidder wins the rights to rename the sign for the year. This year’s winner was Senator Ronald Caldwell of Wynne, who won the bidding at $2,000.
Also during the event, community standouts were honored with a presentation of awards. Retired Newport Mayor David Stewart received the Friend of Tourism Award, which was presented by Mark Ballard, and the Conner Family of Newport received the Community Pride Award, presented by Julie Allen.
Dr. Kelly McKinney Dentistry was selected as winner of the Small Business of the Year Award, which was presented by Teriann Turner, and the Arkansas Center for Independence received the Large Business of the Year Award, presented by Brenda Travis. Manufacturer of the Year, presented by Nancy George, was awarded to Gränges. Cobblestone Hotel and Suites received the Brightest Future Award, which was presented by Julie Allen.
This year’s Ambassador Award, which was presented by Billy Keedy, was presented to Bryce Shelton for his outstanding advocacy for the Jackson County community. Shelton, the HR and safety manager at Arkansas Steel in Newport, serves a youth minister at the Holden Avenue Church of Christ and is president of the Joe and Helen Harris Foundation.
The Outstanding Citizen Award, presented by Kristen Smith, was awarded to Ann Hout for her constant volunteerism to benefit Jackson County. Hout operates the Jackson County Humane Society and volunteers countless hours weekly to benefit homeless animals within the county.
At the end of the banquet, the drawing for the 50/50 raffle game, which raises funds to benefit the chamber, was held and won by Nancy George. The closing ceremony of the banquet featured recognition of past president Travis, who was presented a plaque of appreciation, and George, who received a plaque of appreciation for her services to the chamber as president in 2021.
