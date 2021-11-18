The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Festival of Trees event this Christmas season.
The friendly Christmas tree decorating competition is being held for any youth group, business, church, or non-profit organization that would like to enter.
Trees will be judged in three categories with awards given for the following: Most Comical, Most Traditional and Most Unique plus an overall Best Tree.
Trees will be voted on by the public to determine the winners. Each $1 donation equals 1 vote. All donations will support the Chamber’s scholarship and Arkansas Scholars programs.
Voting will begin Wednesday, Dec. 1 during business hours at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce. Final judging will be on Dec. 23 at noon.
The public also is encouraged to join the Chamber of Commerce and Newport Economic Development Commission for its Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 20, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Courtney Baker at (870) 523-3618.
