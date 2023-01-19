The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 86th Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 3.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the student/community center on the ASU-Newport campus.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 86th Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 3.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the student/community center on the ASU-Newport campus.
During the event, awards will be presented for Friend of Tourism, Community Pride, Small Business, Large Business, Bright Future, Manufacturer, Ambassador and Jackson County Outstanding Citizen.
Also, a raffle game will be held for $5 per ticket, and bids will be taken for a street sign naming at Newport Lake, located by the Farmers Market. The minimum bid will be $500.
Tables of six to eight people may be reserved for businesses and organizations. If reserving a table, names should be included of all those who are attending. Tickets will not be mailed, however, there will be an RSVP list at the door.
Advance payment is required and may be made to: Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel Street, Newport, AR 72112. RSVP must be made by Tuesday, Jan. 31, to the Chamber by calling 870-523-3618 or emailing director@newportchamber.org.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.