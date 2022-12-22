JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields announced the members of the search committee for the next Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research at Arkansas State University.
The committee is charged with reviewing applicants for the position and making recommendations to the chancellor. The committee has approved a job description, which is posted online at AState.edu/ProvostSearch.
Preference will be given to candidates who have applied by Jan. 31, 2023.
The members of the search committee include, in alphabetic order, student representative Natan Gomez, College of Agriculture Professor Bert Greenwalt, Griffin College Associate Professor of Finance and Director of Griffin Graduate Programs Matthew Hill, College of Engineering Assistant Professor and Co-Director of Civil Engineering Zahid Hossain, Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of History Cherisse Jones-Branch, Chair of Mathematics and Statistics Associate Professor Amanda Lambertus, Vice President of Economic Development with Jonesboro Unlimited Steven Lamm, Professor of Plant Metabolic Engineering and Director of Environmental Sciences and Molecular Biosciences Programs Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, Vice-President of the Faculty Senate Associate Professor of Athletic Training Carlitta Moore, Chair of Psychology and Counseling Associate Professor Asher Pimpleton-Gray, President of the Staff Senate Madeline Ragland, President of the Faculty Senate and Associate Professor of History Ed Salo, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Global Outreach Thilla Sivakumaran, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Accreditation and Assessment Melanie Wicinski, and Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement Lonnie Williams.
