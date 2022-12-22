JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields announced the members of the search committee for the next Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research at Arkansas State University.

The committee is charged with reviewing applicants for the position and making recommendations to the chancellor. The committee has approved a job description, which is posted online at AState.edu/ProvostSearch.

