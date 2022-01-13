The Tuckerman Bulldogs’ Junior and Senior High Chess Teams competed on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Regional tournament at Pocahontas.
The Junior High team placed second, with Cole Rogers winning the MVP for his 5-0 record.
The Senior High team placed second, advancing them to the State Tournament in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.