Newport police are investigating after officers responded to a report of a 9-year-old child drowning Wednesday evening.
According to a media release, Newport police got a call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about a child drowning in Newport Lake.
Officers then began a search for the juvenile, who was later found unresponsive in the water.
"Life saving measures were started and the juvenile was transported to Unity Health ER where she was pronounced deceased," Newport police said in the release.
The investigation is in its early stages and police said no additional information will be released at this time.
